Rockets fired at northern Israel; IDF returns bodies of Israelis abducted to Gaza on October 7 | LIVE BLOG
Terrorists perpetrated a drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank, wounding three Israelis
Israel - Hamas War day 293: The Israeli army and Shin Bet retrieved the bodies of five Israelis murdered on October 7, both soldiers and civilians.
Rockets from Lebanon targeted Israeli towns between Safed and the border.
Meanwhile, a shooting in the West Bank wounded three Israelis. Two of them, Magen David Adom, were evacuated to the hospital after emergency medical technicians administered first aid.
IDF confirms soldiers wounded in West Bank terror attack
"One soldier was moderately injured and two additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of the attack," the IDF said. "The soldiers have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified. IDF soldiers are pursuing the terrorists and are reinforcing security on routes and towns in the area."
IDF says terrorists killed, over 60 targets struck in Khan Yunis fighting
IDF struck targets in southern Lebanon overnight
IDF says rocket intercepted in Galilee, suspicious object intercepted off northern coast
2 Israelis evacuated to hospital after drive-by shooting terror attack
Bodies of five hostages declared dead, retrieved back to Israel from Gaza