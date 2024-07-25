Israel - Hamas War day 293: The Israeli army and Shin Bet retrieved the bodies of five Israelis murdered on October 7, both soldiers and civilians.

Rockets from Lebanon targeted Israeli towns between Safed and the border.

Meanwhile, a shooting in the West Bank wounded three Israelis. Two of them, Magen David Adom, were evacuated to the hospital after emergency medical technicians administered first aid.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

For more updates and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war