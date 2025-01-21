Russia: Hamas promises 'safe, sound' release of hostage Alexander Trufanov

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told the Russian RIA Novosti news agency on Tuesday that "Hamas has given Moscow a solid promise that the Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov will be released from captivity safe and sound."

This statement comes five days after the Russian foreign ministry reported discussions between senior Russian officials and Hamas leaders Mousa Abu Marzouk and Khaled Meshal, during which Moscow demanded "to give priority to the liberation" of Trufanov.

The 29-year-old has been held for 473 days by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). He was kidnapped from the kibbutz Nir Oz with his mother Elena, his grandmother Irina, and his partner Sapir Cohen, all of whom were released in the first agreement after 54 days of captivity. His father Vitaly was murdered on October 7, 2023, in Nir Oz.

About two months ago, PIJ released a video showing Trufanov addressing the president of the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic Shas party, Aryeh Deri, pleading: "Don't let us die in Gaza." Following this publication, Russia called for the release of all hostages "immediately and without conditions."

Hamas's commitment to Russia represents a significant development in the diplomatic efforts for his release, although the young man not held by Hamas itself.