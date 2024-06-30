Saudi Arabia urges citizens to immediately leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has joined several nations in advising its citizens to promptly exit Lebanon amidst heightened tensions stemming from the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah organization.

In a statement released yesterday, the Saudi embassy in Beirut emphasized its vigilant monitoring of the situation in southern Lebanon.

The embassy urged Saudi nationals to refrain from traveling to Lebanon and urged those already in the country to leave immediately to ensure their safety.

This advisory follows similar cautionary statements issued recently by Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Kuwait.

Tensions escalated notably following recent military actions and heightened rhetoric between Israel and Hezbollah, prompting these diplomatic advisories aimed at safeguarding the well-being of foreign nationals in Lebanon.