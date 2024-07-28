Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt succumbs to wounds sustained in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday the death of Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt, who passed away from his wounds after an anti-tank guided missile hit him in the southern Gaza Strip.

Greenblatt was 21 years old, hailed from the city of Beit Shemesh, and served in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade. He was hit by the missile on July 20, and passed away on Saturday.

His funeral was held on Mount Herzl Cemetery in Jerusalem.

The residents of the city of Beit Shemesh bow their heads and salute the hero of Israel Sergeant Yonatan Aharon Greenblatt, an Israeli hero who gave his life for our people and our homeland. The heart is broken by an immense and unimaginable grief. The municipality of Beit Shemesh will continue to accompany the Greenblatt family. May his memory be a blessing!"

His death brings the death toll from the Gazan ground operation to 329.