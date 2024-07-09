Shin Bet, Mossad chiefs to arrive in Qatar as ceasefire negotiations progress

The head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, and Mossad chief David Barnea headed to Qatar on Tuesday for further talks on a ceasefire deal, i24NEWS learned. The arrival of the top Israeli security officials represents serious progress the ceasefire negotiations.

Egyptian media also reported that an official Egyptian source confirmed that negotiations for a ceasefire will resume Wednesday. An Egyptian security delegation will join the Israeli one in Doha with the mission of "converging the viewpoints between Hamas and Israel" to reach an agreement as soon as possible. In addition, the source noted that there is "agreement between the two sides on many clauses" in a potential agreement.

Reuters reported on Monday that two senior Hamas officials said the terror organization is awaiting a response from Israel to its ceasefire counterproposal plan.

Another senior Palestinian official involved in negotiations said that Israel is conducting advanced talks with the Qataris.

"They discussed the Hamas response with them and promised to give them Israel's response within days," said the senior official.

Also on Monday, the Associated Press reported that Hamas had given initial approval for a deal pushed by US President Joe Biden, giving up on one of its central demands, namely a complete end to the war, a senior Hamas official and a senior Egyptian official said.