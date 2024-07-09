Sign of life of hostage from captivity: 'Do everything to bring me back alive'

The family of Daniella Gilboa, an Israeli soldier who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base, permitted news outlets to publish on Tuesday a video of her filmed by Hamas last January.

In the video, she harshly criticizes the government, likely reading text written for her by the terror organization. From conversations with her family, the relief they feel at seeing her face is palpable.

"One hundred and seventy days have passed since the video was released where I saw my daughter for the last time," said Gilboa's mother, Orly. "In the video, she looked strong and determined, but the psychological evaluations we received suggest her mental state is deteriorating. Who knows what my daughter has gone through in the 170 days that have passed since? I implore the decision-makers to show leadership and approve the deal so that I can soon hug Daniella again, and so that all the abductees can return home."

Daniella accused Israeli leaders in the video: "Where were you on October 7th when I was kidnapped from my bed? Where are you now? Why should I, as a soldier who gave 100 percent of herself to the country and served in a difficult service like the Gaza perimeter, feel that I have been abandoned and neglected by you? Get a hold of yourself, my dear government, and start doing your job as needed to bring us all home, as long as we are still alive."

"I don't need any food, any money, any clothes, nothing," she added in the video – "just bring us back home alive. And you, my family, I miss you very much and love you... I'm asking you to be strong and do everything you can to bring me back home, as long as I'm still alive."