Silent, deadly Shahed-101 suicide drone used by Hezbollah

Hezbollah recently introduced new weapons, with the Iranian-made Shahed-101 suicide drone used in attacks on northern Irsael, according to reports.

In addition to a new field gun the terror organization boasts, the Shahed-101 successfully killed Master Sergeant (Res.) Valeri Chefonov in an attack on Kibbutz Kabri last week.

After Hezbollah announced a new special field gun used, Israeli media sources said Hezbollah was also using the Shahed-101 suicide drone, which were used in attacks on northern Israel, one of which led to the killing of Chefonov during an attack on Kibbutz Kabri, east of Nahariya.

What are its features?

This drone is electric and can travel a distance of up to 560 miles, carrying heavy ammunition. It has entered service in the Iranian Air Force, and is also used by armed factions loyal to Iran in Iraq and Yemen.

This drone operates with an electric engine and can fly for long periods of time, it is characterized by its low noise, and therefore has been nicknamed "the Silent Drone." The drone's engine works on an electric charging system and not traditional fuel, so the sound it makes is hardly audible from the ground. Also, it is difficult to detect and intercept with radars. The Israeli army in general has difficulty detecting Hezbollah drones like "Ababeel T" and "Samad 2" through traditional radars due to their low altitude flying and the challenging mountainous terrains.