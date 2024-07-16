Sinwar facing pressure from own military commanders to agree to ceasefire

CIA Director Bill Burns said that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is facing pressure from his own military commanders to accept a ceasefire deal on the table to end the war with Israel, a report in CNN said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a closed-door conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Burns said that Sinwar is not “concerned with his mortality,” and instead has been forced to consider a ceasefire because of pressure over the suffering in the Gaza Strip.

The report said that this pressure has increased over the past two weeks, which have seen Hamas drop major demands, as well as lose key leadership in Israeli attacks.

Despite the continued Israeli assault, Hamas and other Gazan terrorist groups retaliated with muted capabilities, showing the fighting has shifted to a more insurgency-based resistance than a proper defense of the Palestinian enclave.

Citing a source who was at the conference, CNN said that US officials believe Sinwar is hiding in Khan Yunis.

The CIA declined to comment on the report.

This comes as a high-profile Israeli delegation is set to travel to either Egypt or Qatar to continue negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release.