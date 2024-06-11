Sinwar: 'We have the Israelis where we want them' - report

Hamas chief in Gaza Yahya Sinwar in correspondence with his compatriots and mediators has expressed an opinion that the civilian losses in the Strip during the Israel-Hamas war are a "necessary sacrifice" for the Palestinian cause, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), familiar to the letters.

“We have the Israelis right where we want them,” the article cited Sinwar's recent message to Hamas officials seeking to broker an agreement with Qatari and Egyptian officials.

AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

In a letter to the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, after three of his adult sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike, Sinwar wrote that their deaths and those of other Palestinians "will inject life into the veins of this nation, and bring it to its glory and honor."

He cited civilian casualties in the national liberation conflicts in places like Algeria, where hundreds of thousands of people died fighting for independence from France.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Another quote refers to talks made by Hamas' political leadership in December, discussing a plan for post-war Gaza and possible reconciliation with other Palestinian factions, without consulting Sinwar. In a letter sent to the terrorist group leaders, he called these attempts "shameful and outrageous."