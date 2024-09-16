Sinwar thanks Houthis for missile fired at Israel in rare message

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar sent a rare message on Monday to thank Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi for firing a ballistic missile at Israel a day before.

"I assure you that the resistance is doing fine," Sinwar said. "We have prepared ourselves for fight a long battle of attrition that will break the enemy's political will, just as the October 7 operation broke its military will. Our combined efforts with you and our brothers in the valiant resistance in Lebanon and the Islamic resistance in Iraq will break this enemy and inflict defeat on it."

The Houthis claimed to have fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel, triggering sirens in central Israel. This has been refuted by Israeli and American experts, who say the advanced technology is likely still far from the grips of the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

Sinwar last released a message to welcome the re-election of Algeria's president earlier this month, breaking silence after nearly a year.