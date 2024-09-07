Sinwar told Hamas negotiators to stall, memo found in his computer shows

Yahya Sinwar issued instruction to Hamas negotiators to stall in the ceasefire negotiations to ensure the Palestinian group would be able to rebuild its military might in Gaza, a document retrieved from the jihadist leader's computer shows.

The document, obtained by the German outlet BILD, dates to earlier in the year and was reportedly personally approved by Sinwar personally.

It puts paid to the notion that Hamas has any interest in ending the war quickly and alleviating the suffering of Gaza residents; the jihadist group's sole focus is on preserving its military capabilities to act against Israel.

It suggests prolonging negotiations to improve key terms, even if this means delaying the talks.

One of the tactics outlined in the memo is the continued application of psychological torture against the families of the hostages to increase public pressure on the government to cave in to Hamas demands.