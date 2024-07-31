Israel - Hamas War day 299: Rocket sirens were set off by a Hezbollah attack in the morning, shortly after Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran.

Haniyeh was visiting Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other major terrorist leaders from around the region.

Shortly after the initial reports, a terrorist perpetrated a shooting and stabbing attack near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, seriously wounding an Israeli in his 50s.

The developments come after Israel struck Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday evening, killing top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.

