Sirens blare in northern Israel after top Hamas, Hezbollah commanders killed | LIVE BLOG
Stabbing attack in Hebron comes at the heels of confirmation that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in Tehran
Israel - Hamas War day 299: Rocket sirens were set off by a Hezbollah attack in the morning, shortly after Hamas and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed that Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh had been killed in an Israeli strike in Tehran.
Haniyeh was visiting Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, along with other major terrorist leaders from around the region.
Shortly after the initial reports, a terrorist perpetrated a shooting and stabbing attack near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, seriously wounding an Israeli in his 50s.
The developments come after Israel struck Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday evening, killing top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
Iranian source: Haniyeh killed by missile fired from another country, not from within Iran
Hezbollah: Still awaiting reports on whether military leader Fuad Shukri was killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
PA President Abbas condemns Israel over 'cowardly' Haniyeh attack
Israeli military holds situational assessment after Haniyeh killing, remains mum on strike
IDF says projectile shot over Lebanon; earlier sirens were false alarm
Reports of calls for general strike in West Bank, responding to killing of Haniyeh
IDF says manhunt underway for Hebron terrorist after Israeli seriously wounded
Hamas says Israel's killing of Haniyeh will not achieve its goals