Second wave of explosions hit Hezbollah devices, this time 2-way radios | LIVE BLOG
Four soldiers were killed in an incident in Gaza, the IDF said • Massive attack pagers of Hezbollah operatives causes lull in attacks against Israel that lasts over 12 hours
Israel - Hamas War day 348: The Israel Defense Forces said that four soldiers had been killed fighting in the Gaza Strip. Five others were wounded in the incident.
Sirens were triggered overnight from Hezbollah rockets and UAVs in northern Israel. There were no reports of casualties. The attacks began at 4:32 am, more than half a day after widespread attacks in Lebanon targeted the pagers of Hezbollah operatives. Israel's government has not commented on the attack, which is blamed on Israel.
Hezbollah 2-way radios explode as second wave of detonations hits terror group
IDF says Hamas command & control center struck in Gaza City's Ibn al-Haitham school
IDF moving 98th Division from Gaza to border with Lebanon
Iraqi drone enters Israeli airspace, intercepted by warplanes over Sea of Galilee
🚨Rocket sirens in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
Hezbollah suspicions led to swift detonation of pagers - report
Egypt, Hamas reportedly agree that no IDF presence will remain on Philadelphi Corridor
IDF confirms 4 soldiers killed in Gaza, 5 others wounded