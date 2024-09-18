Israel - Hamas War day 348: The Israel Defense Forces said that four soldiers had been killed fighting in the Gaza Strip. Five others were wounded in the incident.

Sirens were triggered overnight from Hezbollah rockets and UAVs in northern Israel. There were no reports of casualties. The attacks began at 4:32 am, more than half a day after widespread attacks in Lebanon targeted the pagers of Hezbollah operatives. Israel's government has not commented on the attack, which is blamed on Israel.

