Sirens blare in southern, northern Israel as IDF operates in Khan Yunis | LIVE BLOG
Israel said hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab were confirmed killed in Gazan captivity, after they were kidnapped by terrorists on October 7
Israel - Hamas War day 289: Palestinian reports said that tanks and ground forces had entered southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. Earlier, the IDF had warned civilians to leave areas in the city.
In Nativ Ha'asara, just north of the Gaza Strip, a terrorist attack was thwarted.
Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that Israeli hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab had been killed in captivity.
In the north, Israel conducted a deadly strike in Lebanon, whose countries hospitals stated they are preparing for an influx of patients in the event of an Israeli ground operation.
To catch up on Sunday's events, CLICK HERE
For more in-depth stories and analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
The IDF confirmed it had renewed operations in Khan Yunis
🚨Rocket sirens blare in northern Israel, warning of rockets
Reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1815412749901463613
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli army officer killed by grenade in Gaza, not during operational activity
https://x.com/i/web/status/1815401837865893966
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
🚨Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel's Upper Galilee region
Canadian attemped a terror attack on Israeli community
IDF, Shin Bet foil planned kidnapping in West Bank
https://x.com/i/web/status/1815375472202543225
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF says Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab were killed in captivity, informs families
Gazan health ministry says 37 killed, 120 wounded in Israeli operation in eastern Khan Yunis