Israel - Hamas War day 289: Palestinian reports said that tanks and ground forces had entered southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. Earlier, the IDF had warned civilians to leave areas in the city.

In Nativ Ha'asara, just north of the Gaza Strip, a terrorist attack was thwarted.

Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that Israeli hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab had been killed in captivity.

In the north, Israel conducted a deadly strike in Lebanon, whose countries hospitals stated they are preparing for an influx of patients in the event of an Israeli ground operation.

