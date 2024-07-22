Sirens blare in southern, northern Israel as IDF operates in Khan Yunis | LIVE BLOG

Israel said hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab were confirmed killed in Gazan captivity, after they were kidnapped by terrorists on October 7

Israel - Hamas War day 289: Palestinian reports said that tanks and ground forces had entered southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. Earlier, the IDF had warned civilians to leave areas in the city.

In Nativ Ha'asara, just north of the Gaza Strip, a terrorist attack was thwarted.

Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that Israeli hostages Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab had been killed in captivity.

In the north, Israel conducted a deadly strike in Lebanon, whose countries hospitals stated they are preparing for an influx of patients in the event of an Israeli ground operation.

The IDF confirmed it had renewed operations in Khan Yunis

🚨Rocket sirens blare in northern Israel, warning of rockets

Reported Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli army officer killed by grenade in Gaza, not during operational activity

🚨Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel's Upper Galilee region

Canadian attemped a terror attack on Israeli community

IDF, Shin Bet foil planned kidnapping in West Bank

IDF says Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtab were killed in captivity, informs families

Gazan health ministry says 37 killed, 120 wounded in Israeli operation in eastern Khan Yunis

