Sirens blare overnight as Houthi missile targets Israel for 4th time in a week | LIVE BLOG

The IDF said that protocols were altered to expand areas where sirens would be triggered from incoming missiles, citing safety concerns and urging Israelis to follow Home Front Command guidelines

Israel - Hamas War day 446: A missile launched by the Houthis was launched at Israel overnight for the fourth time in a week. The Israel Defense Forces said that it had been intercepted, adding that sirens were triggered across central Israel in accordance with protocol to prevent injuries from falling fragments.

The IDF said that it has altered its protocols to expand areas where sirens would be triggered from incoming missiles, citing safety concerns and urging Israelis to follow Home Front Command guidelines.

Houthis claim to have thwarted CIA, Mossad operation in Yemen

Houthis confirm 'Palestine 2' missile launched at Israel overnight

Iran: Israeli admission on Haniyeh killing 'legitimizes Iran's response'

IDF strike targets terrorist operating from Gaza humanitarian zone

Lebanese reports: Alleged IDF strikes in eastern Beqaa region

