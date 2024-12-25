Israel - Hamas War day 446: A missile launched by the Houthis was launched at Israel overnight for the fourth time in a week. The Israel Defense Forces said that it had been intercepted, adding that sirens were triggered across central Israel in accordance with protocol to prevent injuries from falling fragments.

The IDF said that it has altered its protocols to expand areas where sirens would be triggered from incoming missiles, citing safety concerns and urging Israelis to follow Home Front Command guidelines.

