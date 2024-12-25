Sirens blare overnight as Houthi missile targets Israel for 4th time in a week | LIVE BLOG
The IDF said that protocols were altered to expand areas where sirens would be triggered from incoming missiles, citing safety concerns and urging Israelis to follow Home Front Command guidelines
Israel - Hamas War day 446: A missile launched by the Houthis was launched at Israel overnight for the fourth time in a week. The Israel Defense Forces said that it had been intercepted, adding that sirens were triggered across central Israel in accordance with protocol to prevent injuries from falling fragments.
The IDF said that it has altered its protocols to expand areas where sirens would be triggered from incoming missiles, citing safety concerns and urging Israelis to follow Home Front Command guidelines.
IDF strike targets terrorist operating from Gaza humanitarian zone
Lebanese reports: Alleged IDF strikes in eastern Beqaa region