Smotrich claims Gush Katif settlements would have prevented October 7 tragedy

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asserted on Monday that the continued Jewish settlements in Gush Katif, within the Gaza Strip, would have prevented the October 7 massacre from happening.

Speaking at the "Katif National Responsibility Conference" in Yad Binyamin, central Israel, Smotrich said, "If there was a Jewish settlement in the Gush Katif area, the massacre would not have happened."

"Hamas would not have taken over Gaza and turned it into a giant terror monster," he said. "Thanks should be given to the pioneers who held their ground and served as the security belt for Sderot and the surrounding towns and kibbutzim."

Smotrich added that the same principle applies for the West Bank – "Where there is no settlement, there is terror."

Regarding a deal to release the captives, he stressed that "we all want to bring back the captives."

Despite this he said that Israeli leaders have a responsibility that is contrary to the current deal on the table. "This deal brings back very few captives and sentences the rest of the captives to remain in Gaza," he said.

"It endangers the security of the State of Israel and undermines the achievements of the war. It scares me that all the heads of the security system think the same thing. It's called herd mentality. This deal undermines most of the war's achievements. Hamas is recovering quickly."

Also in attendance at the conference was the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Yuli Edelstein, former lawmaker Haim Jellin, and others.

Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein also spoke about the Conscription Law, which is controversial among Israel's ultra-Orthodox sector, known as Haredim, after overturning decades of IDF policy to not draft yeshiva students.

"Politics, in many cases, is a delaying factor," he said. "The law could be passed in a short period of time. It's simple, it just requires sound logic and a focus on the essence. However, when everyone starts to manifest dreams about 'drafting all the Haredim' and entrenched in extreme positions, and on the other hand adopting slogans like 'we will die and not enlist' - it delays the law."

Edelstein said Israel can impliment "practical solutions," as the IDF has "a real need and a critical need."