Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman killed in action fighting in southern Gaza

The IDF said Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Amit Friedman, a 19-year-old from Or Yehuda and a combat soldier in the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was killed in action fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Friedman is the 341st casualty since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

"When you first entered Gaza, I acted tough so you would feel secure, but I broke down because I was scared that the news would knock on my door," his brother Roee eulogized at his funeral. "It knocked on my door. I love you so much, my little brother."