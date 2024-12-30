Staff Sergeant Yuval Shoham killed in operational accident in northern Gaza

The IDF spokesperson said on Sunday that Staff Sergeant Yuval Shaham, 22, from Jerusalem, was killed in an operational accident in the north of the Gaza Strip. He was an armored corps soldier in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade. He studied at the Himmelfarb school in Jerusalem, and he is the 10th casualty among students and staff since the beginning of Operation Protective Edge.

One of his friends, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was killed in Hamas captivity in recent months – during his time in Gaza, Shoham would shout Hersh's name and was intent on finding him. Another member of his community, Aner Shapira, was killed while sacrificing his life to protect others during the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023.

In another incident, a soldier from the 931st battalion of the Nahal Brigade was seriously injured. The soldier was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and his family was updated.