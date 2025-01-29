Steve Witkoff arrives for Middle East tour, visiting Israel & Gaza

The US envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, traveled to the Middle East on Wednesday, as negotiations for the second phase of the truce between Israel and Hamas are set to begin.

He arrived first in the Gaza Strip, inspecting the Netzarim Corridor, through which more than 300,000 people have passed since its opening by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday morning. Witkoff also viewed the Philadelphi Corridor, on the border with Egypt.

Witkoff them traveled to Israel to start discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The emissary, only now officially taking his position, has been active for several weeks in the region to advance the issue of hostages. He has already been to Israel to negotiate the first phase of the ceasefire agreement put in place on January 19.

This multimillionaire businessman, with no past experience in international diplomacy, has so far demonstrated an ability to come to understandings and overcome longstanding impasses.