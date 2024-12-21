Syrian protesting IDF's presence in Syria shot in foot after approaching troops

Israeli troops stationed in southern Syria on Friday wounded one person after opening fire on demonstrators threatening them.

"After the troops identified a threat, they operated in accordance with standard operating procedures against the threat, resulting in a leg injury to one protester," the IDF said in a statement.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870235871498113110 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Since Islamist-led rebels toppled Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8 Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes on Syrian military facilities in a bid to prevent them from falling into hostile hands.

Israel also sent troops into a United Nations-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country has "no interest in confronting Syria. Israel's policy toward Syria will be determined by the evolving reality on the ground."