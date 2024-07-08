Tank battalion commander severely wounded in northern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Overnight, aerial defense systems intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon • Israeli fighter jet intercepts projectile fired toward Israel over Red Sea

Israel - Hamas War day 276: Israel's military said an officer in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade was seriously wounded fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah continued to fire rockets at communities near Israel's northern border, as aerial defenses intercepted projectiles from Lebanon.

A fighter jet over the Red Sea also intercepted a projectile, apparently launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis or from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, both Iran-backed groups.

IDF operates to thwart terrorists using UNRWA compound in Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces said the 99th Division was operating in Gaza City on Monday, targeting a terrorist headquarters located in a UNRWA facility.

Backed by intelligence, the forces deployed in the area to thwart Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist activity.

Information collected reveals that the terror organizations used the site to store weapons, holding cells, and interrogation rooms.

The IDF previously operated in the area, killing many terrorists and destroying an extensive tunnel under the compound.

The IDF Arabic spokesperson warned civilians to evacuate the area before launching its assault. Likewise, regional authorities in Gaza warned civilians nearby of loud explosions.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Infographic released by the IDF's Arabic spokesperson warns Gazan residents to evacuate areas where Israeli forces are set to begin operationsIDF spokesperson's unit

3 Israelis accused of murdering Hamas terrorist neutralized on October 7

Egypt says CIA chief to arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks

More than 30 terrorists killed in Rafah, dozens in Shujaiya

Tiberias to test sirens at 10:05 am, Poriya at 12:05 am

