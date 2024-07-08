Tank battalion commander severely wounded in northern Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Overnight, aerial defense systems intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon • Israeli fighter jet intercepts projectile fired toward Israel over Red Sea
Israel - Hamas War day 276: Israel's military said an officer in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade was seriously wounded fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah continued to fire rockets at communities near Israel's northern border, as aerial defenses intercepted projectiles from Lebanon.
A fighter jet over the Red Sea also intercepted a projectile, apparently launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis or from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, both Iran-backed groups.
To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF operates to thwart terrorists using UNRWA compound in Gaza City
The Israel Defense Forces said the 99th Division was operating in Gaza City on Monday, targeting a terrorist headquarters located in a UNRWA facility.
Backed by intelligence, the forces deployed in the area to thwart Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist activity.
Information collected reveals that the terror organizations used the site to store weapons, holding cells, and interrogation rooms.
The IDF previously operated in the area, killing many terrorists and destroying an extensive tunnel under the compound.
The IDF Arabic spokesperson warned civilians to evacuate the area before launching its assault. Likewise, regional authorities in Gaza warned civilians nearby of loud explosions.
3 Israelis accused of murdering Hamas terrorist neutralized on October 7
https://x.com/i/web/status/1810192336254574799
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1810207407760433458
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Egypt says CIA chief to arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks
https://x.com/i/web/status/1810199811548668104
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
More than 30 terrorists killed in Rafah, dozens in Shujaiya
https://x.com/i/web/status/1810183550550917449
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Tiberias to test sirens at 10:05 am, Poriya at 12:05 am