Israel - Hamas War day 276: Israel's military said an officer in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Brigade was seriously wounded fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah continued to fire rockets at communities near Israel's northern border, as aerial defenses intercepted projectiles from Lebanon.

A fighter jet over the Red Sea also intercepted a projectile, apparently launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis or from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, both Iran-backed groups.

To catch up on the updates from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war