Terrorists killed by Israeli airstrikes directed by ground troops

Terrorists were killed by airstrikes directed by ground forces in the central Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson's unit on Monday.

Some of those eliminated belonged to Hamas's elite Nukhba force, which spearheaded the October 7 attack on Israel. The aerial assault was guided by the 98th Division operating in Deir al-Balah.

At the same time, aircraft struck underground terrorist infrastructure in the central Gazan city.

The 162nd Division, meanwhile, continued targeting terrorist infrastructure based on intelligence in Rafah, southern Gaza, eliminating terrorists who posed a threat.

In central Gaza, the 7th Brigade and the Engineering Corps' elite Yalam unit raided military buildings and destroyed tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure.

Female soldiers of the Combat Intelligence Corps' 414 unit, under the 401st Brigade, identified two armed men moving towards an underground shaft near them. Shortly after the identification, an air force aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists.

