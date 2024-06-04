Terrorists neutralized before attempt shooting attack on West Bank settlements | LIVE UPDATES
The two terrorists were neutralized over night as they approached a border fence near the Tulkarem area
Day 242 of Israel at war: The Prime Minister conducted a situation assessment with security branch leaders concerning developments in northern Israel. As tentions increase in the north, rocket barrage from Hezbollah has become more freequent, causing several fires in the northern part of the country.
Prime Minister Netanyahu received updates from the National Fire and Rescue Authority regarding their efforts to extinguish the fires.
Six reserve soldiers sustained minor injuries while assisting in firefighting efforts near Kiryat Shmona and were taken to the Ziv Medical Center. Additionally, five civilians were treated for minor smoke inhalation injuries after participating in fire extinguishing near Amiad.
UN Chief meets with Israeli families of hostages, says he was "deeply moved" by their grief
Over 10 civilians and soldiers injured by fire from Hezbollah missiles
The Israeli fore department has reported that the overnight blaze is under control
Two terrorists neutralized by security forces before attempt shooting attack on Jewish settlements in the West Bank
An ambush of Unit 636 fighters in the area eliminated the terrorists and confiscated the weapons they intended to use