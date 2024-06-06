Terrorists try to breach Gaza border fence near Rafah, 3 eliminated

A serious incident broke out just before dawn on Thursday morning in the southernmost area of the Israel-Gaza border.

An IDF investigation is still underway, but initial details are being revealed about the event in which 3 terrorists were eliminated.

At 4:20 A.M. local time, IDF observers spotted suspicious movement in the Gaza area opposite the Kerem Shalom crossing, and triggered an infiltration procedure. The Bedouin patrol unit was activated and began to scan the area.

At 5:00 A.M. the Israeli forces encountered terrorists who were trying to breach the "hourglass fence" on the border. The terrorists were equipped with small arms and RPG rockets, and they opened fire on the IDF troops.

An Israeli Air Force aircraft that had been tracking the terrorist squad then eliminated two of them. A third terrorist was later eliminated by tank fire. A fourth apparently escaped back into Gaza territory.

The exchange of fire took place a little over a quarter-mile (500 meters) from the fence inside Gaza, in an area designated by Israel as a buffer zone. The IDF said there was no infiltration into Israeli territory.

The emergency response teams from Kerem Shalom and nearby communities were not made aware of the incident as it unfolded, and were updated only after the event had concluded.

Following the incident, the spokesperson of the Kerem Shalom community said the pre-dawn events demonstrate "there is still an existential threat to the Gaza border communities in general, and to Kerem Shalom in particular."

The spokesperson reiterated the demand for "intense fighting in Rafah," and says the community, which remains displaced, will only return once the threat is completely removed.

The Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing was the site of a Hamas rocket and mortar attack in early May in which 4 IDF soldiers were killed. The crossing remained closed for several days following the attack, but was reopened following U.S. pressure in order to allow entry of humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.