The hunt for Yahya Sinwar – a complex manhunt in the heart of Gaza

In the maze of the Gaza Strip, an unprecedented manhunt continues for Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, who remains elusive despite substantial efforts made by Israel and its allies to capture him. A recent New York Times investigation reveals the sophisticated methods used in this hunt, which came close to capturing the terrorist mastermind in January.

Since the massacre of October 7, Sinwar has left scant traces, likened to a ghost in the media. Absent from the public and communicating only rarely with his supporters, he leaves few clues about his location. Israeli and US intelligence services believe that Sinwar has long abandoned all electronic communication, thus evading a very elaborate surveillance network.

Last January, Israeli forces thought they were on the verge of capturing him, the report said. An operation carried out in a underground complex south of Gaza nearly failed, as Sinwar had left the site a few days earlier. However, he left behind valuable documents and a substantial sum of money.

Unlike other terrorist leaders, Sinwar remains actively involved in the conduct of military operations. Diplomats involved in ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Qatar, report that his opinion is needed for any major decision. To try to locate him, Israel has set up a special unit within the Shin Bet security agency, while the United States has provided cutting-edge technology, including ground-penetrating radars. The capture or elimination of Sinwar could have a decisive impact on the conflict, offering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an opportunity to declare a significant military victory. However, communication with Sinwar has become increasingly difficult. While he once quickly responded to messages, his responses are now less frequent and taking more time, often going through his deputies. The hunt for Sinwar continues as the close collaboration between Israel and the United States aims to capture the man considered the mastermind of the October 7, the deadliest attack in Israel's history. The outcome of this manhunt may redefine the contours of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.