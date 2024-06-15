Sergeant Yair Roitman, a dedicated fighter from Samaria serving in the Givati Patrol, has passed away from wounds sustained during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip on June 10, 2024.

He was 19 years old.

Roitman was wounded after an explosion of a booby-trapped building in Rafah and has succumbed to his injuries. His family has been informed of his passing.

In recognition of his service and sacrifice, Roitman was promoted from the rank of corporal to sergeant.

"We share in the family's grief and will continue to accompany and assist them in any way we can," stated an IDF spokesperson.