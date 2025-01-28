Trump assures that Egypt, Jordan to eventually welcome Gazans

US President Donald Trump doubled down on his proposed resettling of 1.5 million Gazans in neighboring Arab countries on Tuesday, saying he had spoken to his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the matter.

"I'd like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence," Trump said.

Egyptian media meanwhile denied such a phone call took place. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that "Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians," while rejecting any expulsion of Gazans.

"When you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years…There have been various civilizations on that strip. It didn’t start here. It started thousands of years before, and there’s always been violence associated with it. You could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable," Trump said.

His statements came after controversy over the weekend, telling reporters he would like to "clean up" Gaza.