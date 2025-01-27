Tulkarm Hamas commander killed in IDF airstrike | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 479: An Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm, the West Bank, eliminated the local Hamas military commander, with the Palestinian Authority's health ministry reporting two killed and three wounded.

In the Gaza Strip, Israel began allowing passage north of the Netzarim Corridor, as hundreds of thousands of Gazans on foot and in vehicle began moving to the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.

This comes after a side agreement between Hamas and Israel, part of the ceasefire and hostage release deal, for the liberation of civilian Arbel Yehud, female soldier Agam Berger, and another of the 90 hostages still held in Gaza.

Hamas, meanwhile, has made a show of retaking authority, with footage showing the terrorist organization beating and shooting the legs of apparent dissidents and collaborators.

The White House stated that the 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would be extended to February 18, following Israeli requests to allow the Lebanese army to live up to its duty to retake areas Israeli forces vacate and prevent Hezbollah from returning there.

