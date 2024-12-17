Israel - Hamas War day 438: According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials are worried that Turkey and its militias are set to invade northern Syria to fight US-backed Kurdish groups, which comes amid intelligence of Turkish army and allied armed groups building up troops along the border.

Sources told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel that Hamas and Israel are finalizing a deal on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that there are only two points still being worked out. The deal should be complete by the end of the month, they said.

