Turkey builds forces along border with Syria, raising fears of widespread invasion | LIVE BLOG
Hamas and Israel are finalizing a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip is close, according to a report in Saudi media, with only two points still being worked out
Israel - Hamas War day 438: According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials are worried that Turkey and its militias are set to invade northern Syria to fight US-backed Kurdish groups, which comes amid intelligence of Turkish army and allied armed groups building up troops along the border.
Sources told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel that Hamas and Israel are finalizing a deal on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that there are only two points still being worked out. The deal should be complete by the end of the month, they said.
To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war
IDF forms 5 new brigades meant for volunteer, overlooked reservists
Hamas official says terror group conceded to IDF troops remaining in Gaza - report
https://x.com/i/web/status/1869000177110884503
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF destroys tunnel shaft in Gaza where 3 soldiers were killed
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868985090140692875
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Jerusalem man suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage for Iran
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868976180000350588
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel Katz: 'Israel to dominate security in Gaza like in Judea & Samaria'
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868964285981818959
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868955567873523985
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF sapper commander killed in southern Gaza Strip, as well as another soldier not yet identified
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868946586635485226
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868940618891771965
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868928397751058592
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868913857483145276
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Mother of American missing in Syria pleads for Israel to help in search
https://x.com/i/web/status/1868905594540736784
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
'Ben-Gvir is destroying the government' – budget passes despite protest vote
US airstrikes target Houthi facility in Yemen
The US military's CENTCOM said that it attacked a key command and control facility in Sana'a, Yemen, which was used to coordinate attacked against US warships and civilian mechant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
🚨Rocket sirens go off in Netiv HaAsara, near northern Gaza border