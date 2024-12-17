Turkey builds forces along border with Syria, raising fears of widespread invasion | LIVE BLOG

Hamas and Israel are finalizing a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip is close, according to a report in Saudi media, with only two points still being worked out

Israel - Hamas War day 438: According to the Wall Street Journal, US officials are worried that Turkey and its militias are set to invade northern Syria to fight US-backed Kurdish groups, which comes amid intelligence of Turkish army and allied armed groups building up troops along the border.

Sources told the Saudi Al-Hadath channel that Hamas and Israel are finalizing a deal on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that there are only two points still being worked out. The deal should be complete by the end of the month, they said.

IDF forms 5 new brigades meant for volunteer, overlooked reservists

IDF spokesperson's unit
Colonel Ya'akov Elad Tehori, the commander of the new Amakim (Valleys) Brigade, receives his insignia from Chief of Staff Herzi HaleviIDF spokesperson's unit

Hamas official says terror group conceded to IDF troops remaining in Gaza - report

https://x.com/i/web/status/1869000177110884503

IDF destroys tunnel shaft in Gaza where 3 soldiers were killed

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868985090140692875

Jerusalem man suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage for Iran

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868976180000350588

Israel Katz: 'Israel to dominate security in Gaza like in Judea & Samaria'

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868964285981818959

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868955567873523985

IDF sapper commander killed in southern Gaza Strip, as well as another soldier not yet identified

IDF spokesperson's unit
Major (res.) Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, who was killed in the southern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868946586635485226

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868940618891771965

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868928397751058592

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868913857483145276

Mother of American missing in Syria pleads for Israel to help in search

https://x.com/i/web/status/1868905594540736784

'Ben-Gvir is destroying the government' – budget passes despite protest vote

US airstrikes target Houthi facility in Yemen

The US military's CENTCOM said that it attacked a key command and control facility in Sana'a, Yemen, which was used to coordinate attacked against US warships and civilian mechant vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

🚨Rocket sirens go off in Netiv HaAsara, near northern Gaza border

