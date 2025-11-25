Turkish, Qatari, and Egyptian officials meet in Cairo to advance Gaza ceasefire

The head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), İbrahim Kalın, met on Tuesday in Cairo with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, according to a Turkish official speaking to i24NEWS.

The three leaders, acting as mediators and guarantors of the Gaza ceasefire, discussed measures to advance to the second phase of the agreement amid what was described as “growing violations” by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the officials held extensive consultations on enhancing joint efforts, particularly in cooperation with the United States, to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire and prevent further escalations.

Discussions also focused on reinforcing coordination with the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), aiming to remove obstacles that could impede the continuation of the ceasefire and reduce the risk of violations.

The Turkish official emphasized that Türkiye remains committed to supporting the Palestinian people, stating that the country “will continue, as always, to stand by the Palestinian people with all its means.”

This trilateral meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize Gaza, maintain the ceasefire, and prevent renewed hostilities, while reinforcing the role of regional mediators in cooperation with international partners.