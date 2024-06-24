Two IDF reserve soldiers injured after Hezbollah missile strikes Metula area | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli forces launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon overnight, aimed at several key locations belonging to the Hezbollah
Israel - Hamas War day 262: In a recent military operation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.
The strikes, conducted overnight, aimed at several key locations belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military structure in the Itatron region, as well as operational and terrorist infrastructures in Kfar Kila and Al-Khyam.
"Any agreement must include a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip" declares Hamas
Netanyahu had stated in a recent interview on Israeli news that the IDF would only withdraw from Gaza once all hostages, both living and deceased, were freed
Israel conducts test launch of rocket propulsion system
The experiment, which was pre-approved by the security apparatus, proceeded according to plan
CENTCOM: Houthi Rebels struck a Greek-owned and operated cargo carrier that was en route to Egypt
Two IDF reservists wounded by Hezbollah anti-tank fire toward Metula area
The injured soldiers were members of a standby squad stationed near Metula when they were hit by an anti-tank missile on Sunday night. One soldier sustained serious injuries, while the other sustained light injuries