Two IDF reserve soldiers injured after Hezbollah missile strikes Metula area | LIVE UPDATES

Israel - Hamas War day 262: In a recent military operation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The strikes, conducted overnight, aimed at several key locations belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military structure in the Itatron region, as well as operational and terrorist infrastructures in Kfar Kila and Al-Khyam.

