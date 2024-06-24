Two IDF reserve soldiers injured after Hezbollah missile strikes Metula area | LIVE UPDATES

Israeli forces launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon overnight, aimed at several key locations belonging to the Hezbollah

Israel - Hamas War day 262: In a recent military operation, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The strikes, conducted overnight, aimed at several key locations belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military structure in the Itatron region, as well as operational and terrorist infrastructures in Kfar Kila and Al-Khyam.

Two IDF reservists wounded by Hezbollah anti-tank fire toward Metula area

The injured soldiers were members of a standby squad stationed near Metula when they were hit by an anti-tank missile on Sunday night. One soldier sustained serious injuries, while the other sustained light injuries

