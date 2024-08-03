U.S., Britain call on nationals to flee Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

The British government on Saturday called on its nationals to leave Lebanon "now" "while commercial links remain available" in the face of growing fears of further military escalation between Israel and Lebanon-based jihadists of Hezbollah.

The Foreign Office is also urging British nationals in Lebanon to register with the consular services there so that they can be kept informed of developments by the authorities. London also said that "military personnel" would soon be deployed "in the region" to provide British embassies with "operational support to help British nationals." Royal Air Force helicopters are also "on standby" if needed.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut urged all American nationals to depart the country immediately.

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route,” the press release read.