U.S. concerned Israel’s Iron Dome could be beaten by Hezbollah - report

U.S. officials expressed serious concern over IDF's air defense capabilities, saying Israel plans to shift resources from the south to northern Israel

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
3 min read
3 min read
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits an Iron Dome battery located in northern Israel.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits an Iron Dome battery located in northern Israel.Ariel Harmoni / Israeli Defense Ministry

The United States officials have "serious concerns" that a full-blown war between Israel and the Lebanon-based Iran-backed Hezbollah could overwhelm Israel’s air defenses in the north - including the much-vaunted Iron Dome air defense system, three U.S. officials told CNN.

The officials are said to have apparently communicated their concerns to to Israel, citing Hezbollah’s vast arsenal of missiles and drones.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1800477450763141384

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

According to the report, Israeli officials informed their U.S. counterparts of plansto shift resources from the south to northern Israel "in preparation for a possible offensive against the group."

“We assess that at least some” Iron Dome batteries “will be overwhelmed,” CNN quoted a senior administration official.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90
An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, as it seen from the northern Israeli town of Rosh Pina, June 12, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90Ayal Margolin/Flash90

An Israeli official cited in the report said that in a large-scale attack, Hezbollah will likely principally use precision guided weapons that Hezbollah has been stockpiling  from Iran for years.

Earlier in June, Hezbollah claimed its drone damaged an Iron Dome battery at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) base in northern Israel. The video released by the group appeared to be the first documented instance of the system successfully being hit, noted CNN.

Video poster
This article received 0 comments

Comments