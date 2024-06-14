U.S. considers taking down Gaza aid pier citing weather concerns - report

The United States military is considering temporarily dismantling the humanitarian pier it constructed off the coast of the Gaza Strip and moving it back to Israel on Friday. The decision cites concerns over the possibility of heavy seas breaking the construction just days after it resumed aid delivery operations, multiple U.S. officials told CNN.

The final decision is expected later on Friday, officials told CNN. If approved, this step would mean the second time in a matter of weeks that the pier and causeway system, known as Joint Logistics over the Shore (JLOTS), has had to be tranported back to the Israeli port of Ashdod. Earlier in June the pier sustained damage in heavy seas and had to be towed for repairs.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

The construction has been used to move thousands of tons of aid into Gaza, CNN cited officials. However, the pier’s ability to operate effectively is heavily dependent on favorable sea conditions, stressed the report.

Officials told CNN that thr sea conditions in the eastern Mediterranean "will only worsen as fall and winter approach, raising questions about the pier’s realistic lifespan."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1766424679919624508 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In the meantime, the World Food Programme’s (WFP) aid distribution operations at the pier have been suspended for days and aid has been piling up in the staging area on the beach in Gaza. “Right now, we’re paused because I’m concerned about the safety of our people after the incidents yesterday,” WFP Director Cindy McCain told CBS on Sunday.