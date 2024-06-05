U.S. expected to present proposal for Rafah crossing reopening - report

Ongoing discussions regarding the reopening of the Rafah Crossing between Egypt and Gaza have intensified, with the United States anticipated to unveil a detailed proposal in the coming days.

An Egyptian source, speaking to the Lebanese Al Akhbar outlet, disclosed Cairo's expectation of the forthcoming U.S. initiative.

France has also entered the fray, actively participating in the negotiations, according to the same source.

The involvement of international stakeholders underscores the significance of the issue, as efforts to reopen the vital crossing gain momentum. In a recent development, an Israeli official revealed that Israel is exploring the possibility of involving the European Union in managing the crossing, signaling a potential shift in strategy.

The anticipation of the U.S. proposal follows a "constructive" meeting held in Cairo yesterday, as announced by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. The meeting, which involved representatives from the U.S., Israel, and Egypt, suggests a concerted effort to address the complex challenges surrounding the Rafah Crossing's reopening.

However, obstacles remain. Egypt has steadfastly refused to reopen the crossing as long as Israeli forces maintain control over the Gazan side. Israel, in response, has proposed installing local Palestinians at the gate but has encountered difficulties in implementation. Notably, Israeli authorities have resisted allowing these individuals to publicly affiliate with the Palestinian Authority, complicating efforts to reach a viable solution, as noted by officials familiar with the matter reported The Times of Israel last week.

As discussions progress and international involvement deepens, stakeholders continue to navigate the delicate balance between security concerns and humanitarian imperatives in the quest to reopen the Rafah Crossing and facilitate vital movement between Egypt and Gaza.