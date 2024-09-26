Israel dismisses reports U.S.-French Lebanon ceasefire plan about to be implemented

The U.S., France and other allies jointly called on Thursday for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days. A report by Sky News claimed the ceasefire was to go into effect "within hours," citing a senior U.S. official speaking on the condition of anonymity. It was later dismissed by Israeli officials, saying Israel was yet to respond formally to the proposal.

“The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8th, 2023, is intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation,” said the statement circulated by Washington. It cited the date Hezbollah began lobbing drones and missiles on northern Israel following its ally Hamas’s October 7 massacres in southern Israel.

“We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period, building on efforts over the last months, that ends this crisis altogether,” the statement concluded.

The statement’s signatories included Australia, Canada, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.