The United States military on Thursday stated that in the hours after the Gaza aid pier reopened it allowed supplying over 1.4 million pounds or 656 metric tons of food and other humanitarian aid. Overall, since its opening on May 17 the pier allowed to deliver over 9.1 million pounds or 4,100 tons of humanitarian aid in the Strip.

The construction was temporarily closed over the military's concern regarding the weather conditions. Earlier in May, weather damaged resulted in suspension of supplies via the pier.

The United Nations (UN) suspended cooperation with the U.S.-built pier project since June 9. The organization claims that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used the area in around the construction in a hostage rescue that killed more than 270 Palestinians. Both Israel and the United States denied this allegation.

