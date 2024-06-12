Day 250 of Israel at war: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said that it destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in the Houthis-controlled area in Yemen over the past day.

The targets are said to have presented "an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region."

