90 projectiles cross from Lebanon to Israel, first sirens in Tiberias since Oct.7 | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. CENTCOM said it destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in Houthis-controlled area in Yemen
Day 250 of Israel at war: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday said that it destroyed two anti-ship cruise missile launchers in the Houthis-controlled area in Yemen over the past day.
The targets are said to have presented "an imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces and to merchant vessels transiting the region."
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel, again
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Approximately 90 projectiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, Tiberias targeted for the first time since October 7 - IDF
Rocket alert sirens sound in Safed, Tiberias, northern Israel