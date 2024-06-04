U.S. officials depart for Middle East to push for hostage deal

CIA Director William Burns and White House Middle East chief Brett McGurk have embarked on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East to advance the Israeli hostage deal proposal put forward last week.

This mission, confirmed by two U.S. officials to The Times of Israel, includes key meetings in Doha and Cairo, aimed at securing agreement on the proposal.

The U.S. officials indicated that Burns and McGurk might also visit Israel in addition to their scheduled stops in Qatar and Egypt. Both Qatar and Egypt are playing significant roles in mediating the ongoing negotiations, alongside the United States.

According to Israel's Channel 12, a senior Israeli official emphasized the finality of the current offer, stating, “There will not be a better offer than the one Jerusalem submitted last week. We went as far as possible.”

Despite the urgency conveyed by the Israeli side, Hamas has yet to provide a response to the proposal.

AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Concurrently, in a press conference in Beirut, Hamas official Osama Hamdan outlined the group's demands, insisting that any deal must include a clear commitment from Israel to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza.

“We asked the mediators to get a clear Israeli position to commit to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza,” Hamdan stated.