U.S., Qatar, Egypt unveil updated ceasefire proposal in joint statement, aim to finalize deal next week

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States on Friday presented a Gaza ceasefire proposal which they said bridged the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas. It specifies that senior officials from the mediating countries will meet again by the end of the week to finalize an agreement. This statement comes after negotiators met in Doha on Thursday and Friday during the latest round of ceasefire talks.

"Over the past 48 hours in Doha, senior officials from our governments have conducted intensive talks as mediators aimed at concluding the ceasefire and hostage and detainee release agreement. These discussions were serious and constructive, and took place in a positive atmosphere," begins the joint statement.

"Earlier today in Doha, the United States, with the support of Egypt and Qatar, presented both parties with a reconciliation proposal that is in accordance with the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and with Security Council resolution 2735. This proposal builds on the agreement points of the past week and fills the remaining gaps to allow for a rapid implementation of the agreement," the statement said.

"Work teams will continue the technical work in the coming days on the details of the implementation, including provisions to implement the significant humanitarian provisions of the agreement, as well as specifics related to hostages and detainees," she continues.

"High-ranking officials from our governments will meet again in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim of finalizing the agreement on the terms presented today. As the leaders of the three countries stated last week, 'There is no more time to lose nor excuses from any party for further delay'", adds the statement.