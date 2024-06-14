U.S. to sanction Israeli group trying to block Gaza-bound aid trucks

An Israeli group that has been attempting to halt the delivery of supplies to Gaza, citing concerns about aiding Hamas terrorists, will be sanctioned by the U.S., according to a report in the media on Friday.

The U.S. State Department will penalize activists affiliated with the Tzav 9 movement, Axios reported.

The Tzav 9 movement issued a statement condemning what they perceived as unwarranted support for Hamas. They asserted that diverting resources to aid Hamas was unacceptable, especially given ongoing tensions and security threats posed by the jihadist group.