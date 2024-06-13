UCLA names new chancellor amid campus turmoil over Israel protests

UCLA has announced the appointment of Dr. Julio Frenk, a public health researcher and current President of the University of Miami, as the new Chancellor, succeeding Gene Block.

The decision comes amid ongoing tensions on campus stemming from protests over Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Frenk, a prominent figure in global public health, was selected by the University of California system's regents during a meeting at the UCLA campus, where tight security measures were observed.

The transition follows Block's 17-year tenure as chancellor, during which UCLA faced significant protests, notably this spring with the emergence of anti-Israel encampments leading to numerous arrests. Frenk, who brings experience from his leadership roles at the University of Miami and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, expressed his eagerness and humility in assuming the new position. He emphasized his intention to engage in active listening as UCLA navigates this critical juncture in higher education.

While Frenk refrained from commenting specifically on the recent protests or the administration's response, the regents meeting saw vocal criticism from anti-Israel speakers, who raised concerns about police actions, transparency in UC endowments, and calls for divestment from companies linked to Israel or weapons manufacturing.

In light of the transition, interim leadership will be assumed by Darnell Hunt, UCLA's executive vice president and provost, until Frenk officially assumes office on January 1, 2025.