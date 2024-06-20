UN experts urge arms makers to stop supplying Israel

A group of the United Nations (UN) experts on Thursday warned arms and ammunitions manufacturers against transferring weapons to Israel. The officials claim that this could make the arms makers complicit in alleged human rights and international law violations.

The group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, encouraged manufacturers to halt their transfers of war materiel, “even if they are executed under existing export licenses.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1777448958517735651 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The authors cited the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out by the Israeli leaders, including the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “In this context, continuing arms transfers to Israel may be seen as knowingly providing assistance for operations that contravene international human rights and international humanitarian laws and may result in profit from such assistance,” read the statement.

Debbie Hill/Pool Photo via AP

“The imperative for an arms embargo on Israel and for investors to take decisive action is more urgent than ever, particularly in light of states' obligations and companies' responsibilities" under the international law, said the UN experts.