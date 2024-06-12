A United Nations (UN) inquiry on Wednesday accused both Israel and Hamas had committed war crimes in the early stages of the war in Gaza. It also claimed that Israel's actions in Gaza constituted crimes against humanity because of the immense civilian losses.

The findings come from two parallel reports by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI). One examined the October 7 attacks, while another focused on Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip.

Flash90

The reports released in Geneva found that both sides "had committed war crimes including torture; murder or wilful killing; outrages upon personal dignity; and inhuman or cruel treatment," read the Reuters report.

The investigators also accused Israel of additional war crimes including starvation, failing to provide essential supplies such as food, water, shelter and medicine to Gazans as well as acting "to prevent the supply of those necessities by anyone else."

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

"The immense numbers of civilian casualties in Gaza and widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure were the inevitable result of a strategy undertaken with intent to cause maximum damage, disregarding the principles of distinction, proportionality and adequate precautions," stated the commission.

IDF Spokesperson

Israel did not cooperate with the commission and dismissed the findings as the result of anti-Israeli bias, noted Reuters. The outlet noted that such evidence has sometimes shaped basis for war crimes prosecution.

Earlier in May, the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor sought arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders as well as several Israeli politicians, including the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.