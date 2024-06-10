UN Security Council approves U.S. resolution on Israeli hostage deal

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-sponsored resolution supporting Israel's latest proposal for a hostage-truce deal with Hamas.

The resolution was passed with 14 votes in favor, none against, and one abstention by Russia.

The resolution saw widespread support, with only Russia abstaining due to the absence of an unconditional ceasefire in the proposal.

Israel had initially opposed the resolution due to certain amendments. To address Israeli concerns, the U.S. made adjustments to the text, including dropping explicit opposition to Israeli security buffer zones in Gaza.

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

China's unexpected support, initially expected to abstain, was aimed at bolstering the resolution's weight and council backing.

Algeria's support also likely indicated that the Palestinian Authority was in favor of the resolution passing.