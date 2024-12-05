UNRWA accuses Israel of a disinformation campaign

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) accused the Israeli government on Wednesday of conducting a disinformation campaign against it, namely through billboards in cities around the world and paid Google advertisements.

The UNRWA condemned these actions as the latest in a broader campaign to dismantle the agency. It emphasizes that this attempt to portray a UN agency as a terrorist organization constitutes a dangerous precedent and endangers the lives of its staff.

Israel has moved to ban the group, informing the UN last month after numerous staff members have been found to have terrorist ties, and even participating in the massacre of October 7, 2023.

The agency said that 251 members of its staff have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, and that two thirds of its facilities have been damaged, some several times. It called such messages "harmful and potentially dangerous."