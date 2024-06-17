UNRWA's Lazzarini says 'nothing changed' in Rafah despite humanitarian pauses

The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, told reporters in Norway on Monday that nothing had changed for the operations of his organization, despite the Israeli military declaring a humanitarian pause to allow in aid through a pre-determined path into the southern Gaza Strip.

The fighting continues in Rafah and other parts of southern Gaza amid the 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM pauses, he said, calling Israel's announcement on Sunday contradictory.

This comes as Lazzarini is in Oslo, Norway, to meet with officials. The Nordic country announced an additional $9.3 million to the organization, after $25.6 million given to UNRWA this year.

Almost all the countries that announced suspending payments to UNRWA had begun funding it again, Lazzarini said.

The US, which has not resumed funding, was followed by other countries in halting financial support to the organization after Israel shared evidence that UNRWA members had participated in the October 7 massacre by Gazan terrorists against Israel.

UNRWA said these employees named by Israel had been suspended, even though it said the proof given by Israel was not substantiated.

The move by the IDF to secure a tactical pause in fighting for humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing was criticised by several in the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called the daily pauses "disconnected from reality" and "delusional." National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said whoever made the decision was "evil and a fool who should not remain in his position."