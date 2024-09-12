UNRWA says 6 workers killed in IDF strikes on Nuseirat | LIVE BLOG
Palestinian reports said Israeli forces also entered the West Bank's Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and Nablus • At least one terrorist was killed fighting IDF troops in Far'a Refugee Camp, reports said
Israel - Hamas War day 341: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel for "dramatic violations of humanitarian law" after Israeli attacks targeted a UN school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Fourteen people were reportedly killed in the strikes, including six UNRWA workers.
While the UNWRA and other international aid groups have blamed Israel for targeting civilian areas, the IDF has shown time and again that the sites hit housed terrorists using the areas as cover.
Israeli forces launched widespread operations in the West Bank, killing at least one terrorist in a gunfight, according to Palestinian reports.
Report: US citizen killed half an hour after West Bank riot subsided
US calls back aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt from Middle East
Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon hits back at Guterres: Terrorists operating from former schools 'not innocent'
Israel Police, Shin Bet arrest terrorist in southern West Bank hospital after injured last month