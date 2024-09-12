Israel - Hamas War day 341: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel for "dramatic violations of humanitarian law" after Israeli attacks targeted a UN school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Fourteen people were reportedly killed in the strikes, including six UNRWA workers.

While the UNWRA and other international aid groups have blamed Israel for targeting civilian areas, the IDF has shown time and again that the sites hit housed terrorists using the areas as cover.

Israeli forces launched widespread operations in the West Bank, killing at least one terrorist in a gunfight, according to Palestinian reports.

