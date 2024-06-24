UNRWA warns of breakdown of civil order and conditions in Gaza

The head of the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating situation in Gaza, highlighting rampant looting, smuggling, and blocked aid deliveries amid a breakdown of civil order.

More than eight months of conflict have plunged the Palestinian territory into humanitarian distress, prompting UN warnings of a looming man-made famine.

"Gaza has been decimated," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the agency's advisory body. "

We have witnessed unprecedented failures of humanity in a territory marked by decades of violence," he said, according to a written version of his closed-door address in Geneva.

Lazzarini described the conditions in Gaza as "a living hell, a nightmare from which they cannot wake." He emphasized that both Palestinians and Israelis have faced immense suffering and terrible losses due to the prolonged conflict.

The crisis has severely hampered aid efforts, with widespread looting and smuggling activities further complicating the situation.

These conditions have made it increasingly difficult to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.