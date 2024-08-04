US CENTCOM commander in Israel to prepare for Iran retaliation - report

General Michael Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) arrived in Israel on Saturday amid the threat of a significant Iranian retaliation against Israel for a string of targeted killings, according to a report in Axios.

Citing two US officials, the report said that Kurilla is expected to work in the hopes of recruiting Middle Eastern allies to foil any attack emanating from Iran, similarly to the attack on Israel on April 13. The retaliation is expected to be on a larger scale, however.

In addition, the Biden administration is reportedly concerned it will be harder to enlist support from Middle Eastern allies because Haniyeh's killing – which Israel has not claimed responsibility for – is viewed in the context of the internal Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli and US officials said that the attack is expected as early as Monday.

Axios reported that his trip was planned before the killing of Hezbollah’s Fuad Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, but he is using the visit as an opportunity to pull strings in the region to help defend Israel.

Kurilla is also expected to visit Jordan and Gulf countries.